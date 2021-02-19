Auditions Announced For SUPERHEROES at SideNote Theatre
Superheroes is a collectively created physical theatre show that takes place in an alternate reality.
SideNote Theatre's Spring/Summer round of auditions is officially open for submissions!
Superheroes is a collectively created physical theatre show that takes place in an alternate reality where youth with super powers are trained to completely accept the privilege of their gifts, and then to use their powers in the service of good.
From Feb 15-21, the company will be gathering initial submissions. Visit the website to submit your headshot and resume for a role in SUPERHEROES.
www.sidenotetheatre.com/auditions
Feb 22 - Audition Requirements Sent Out
Once the production team has reviewed your application, they will send you your audition materials.
Feb 22-March 5 - Submissions Continue
The company will begin accepting your video auditions, and if you apply between these dates, you will hear back every 48 hours.
March 5 - Auditions Close
THE CHARACTERS
• The Super Squad
AURA - Health!
REV - Speed!
BRICK - Strength!
STRETCH - Pliability!
• The Super Seasoned
COMMANDER WIT - Telepathy!
DOCTOR DISDAIN - Insults!
• The Super Stock
GUARDIAN - Freezing!
SIBLING - Forcefields!
THE CAST
- Each character can be performed by actors from any gender-identification, race, ability or age. You need to be good movers but don't have to be dance or combat trained. If you require a support device to assist with your movements, the choreography will be adapted to accommodate those requirements.
- The cast will attend a 5-day dance and combat training course, facilitated by the team and a combat specialist.
- Due to this creation environment, we ask that those who submit for this show are comfortable collaborating with generosity and are open to supplying their authentic voice to be embedded in the dialogue of the show.
- Double casting- Stretch/Sibling and Wit/Disdain/Guardian
- We are hiring two swings who are guaranteed two performances, each. Roles will determined when casting.
THE CONTRACTS
- All contracts are profit-share
- Please indicate if you are a member of ACTRA or EQUITY
- Review the production schedule on our website to ensure you can make the space in your life for this commitment