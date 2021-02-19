Auditions Announced For SUPERHEROES at SideNote Theatre

SideNote Theatre's Spring/Summer round of auditions is officially open for submissions!

Superheroes is a collectively created physical theatre show that takes place in an alternate reality where youth with super powers are trained to completely accept the privilege of their gifts, and then to use their powers in the service of good.

From Feb 15-21, the company will be gathering initial submissions. Visit the website to submit your headshot and resume for a role in SUPERHEROES.

www.sidenotetheatre.com/auditions

Feb 22 - Audition Requirements Sent Out

Once the production team has reviewed your application, they will send you your audition materials.

Feb 22-March 5 - Submissions Continue

The company will begin accepting your video auditions, and if you apply between these dates, you will hear back every 48 hours.

March 5 - Auditions Close

THE CHARACTERS

• The Super Squad

AURA - Health!

REV - Speed!

BRICK - Strength!

STRETCH - Pliability!

• The Super Seasoned

COMMANDER WIT - Telepathy!

DOCTOR DISDAIN - Insults!

• The Super Stock

GUARDIAN - Freezing!

SIBLING - Forcefields!

THE CAST

Each character can be performed by actors from any gender-identification, race, ability or age. You need to be good movers but don't have to be dance or combat trained. If you require a support device to assist with your movements, the choreography will be adapted to accommodate those requirements.

The cast will attend a 5-day dance and combat training course, facilitated by the team and a combat specialist.

Due to this creation environment, we ask that those who submit for this show are comfortable collaborating with generosity and are open to supplying their authentic voice to be embedded in the dialogue of the show.

Double casting- Stretch/Sibling and Wit/Disdain/Guardian

We are hiring two swings who are guaranteed two performances, each. Roles will determined when casting.

THE CONTRACTS