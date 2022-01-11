ANASTASIA in Calgary Announces New Dates

New dates have been postponed for the upcoming performance of Anastasia in Calgary. The show will now come to the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from February 28-March 5.

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey across America at last!

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.