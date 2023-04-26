Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zoë Van Tieghem and Matt Baker Return For Another SPRING FLING At The Green Room 42

Jazz crooning storyteller brings sultry night of song in honor of sprintime and flingtime.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Zoë Van Tieghem and Matt Baker Return For Another SPRING FLING At The Green Room 42

Zoë Van Tieghem and Matt Baker
return for another
"Spring Fling"

May 26th, 2023
at The Green Room 42

Zoë Van Tieghem's cabaret, "Spring Fling" returns to The Green Room 42 for one more romance before that summer heat sets in. Van Tieghem will caress you with a curated playlist of cabaret standards, and jazz favorites alongside pianist Matt Baker on Friday, May 26th at 7 pm.

"What we are talking about here is one of the most beautiful women you are ever going to look at in person with one of the most beautiful voices you are ever going to hear, live or otherwise. It's like someone took Ava Gardner, Sharon Tate, and Madeleine Stowe threw in the voice of a siren, mixed and baked 'til the timer went off, and there was Zoë Van Tieghem." (Broadway World).

Hell's Kitchen native Zoë Van Tieghem is the daughter of award-winning percussionist and composer David Van Tieghem. Van Tieghem's soprano voice will take you on a nostalgic journey of a spring fling, complete with romance and heartbreak. With classics from Burt Bacharach and Oscar Levant along with other cabaret standards, the audience will listen to Van Tieghem sing ballads that depict the arc of a short-lived love affair. Matt Baker's jazz arrangements will underscore the tinkling hope of spring as the daffodils push through to the surprising onslaught of the crushing rain. The evening will be peppered with anecdotes of love, however short-lived, and the optimism of a warm summer soon to come.

Van Tieghem has performed shows at Feinstein's 54/Below, The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama and a sold-out show at Birdland Theatre. Her vocal talents were recently nominated for a Broadway World Cabaret Award. Broadway World additionally writes,

"There are times when the experience of listening to Zoë Van Tieghem sing is surprising, sometimes really surprising" and that her rendition of "Some Other Time" with Matt Baker is, "so pretty... as to melt the heart."

Van Tieghem was cast in the upcoming Netflix film Maestro. Additional film and television credits include Delinquent (Amazon Studios), Juvie, The Broken Ones, Whisper Me a Lullaby, Pulp, Miss Miserable, and the upcoming Magic Hour. She is set to shoot a role in Regarding Veronica this coming summer. Off-Broadway and Regional theater: Near Vicksburg (Incubator Arts, Phoenix Theater Ensemble, SoHo Rep.), The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois (Dorset Theater Festival), Eleemosynary (DeSotelle Theater), The Uncovering (The Collective), A Small Fire (Ensemble Studio Theater/Youngblood) Moses (HERE Arts). Zoë opened for Blondie at the Bearsville Theater in the Hudson Valley, NY. Zoë is a graduate of the LaGuardia High School Drama Department, The New School, and has studied at the Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. She is the co-owner of Primal Productions, a multimedia production company based in New York.

Australian-born Jazz Pianist Matt Baker performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the USA and internationally, and has released 6 albums, his latest a DVD album "Live at Birdland ''. Matt Baker is an award winner in the 2003 Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano competition and a semi-finalist in 2004 and 2005. A student of Taylor Eigsti since moving to New York, Matt watched Oscar Peterson perform live for an entire week at the Blue Note, from which a friendship between the two formed in the remaining years of Peterson's life. Baker has also studied with Mulgrew Miller, Benny Green, Jacky Terrasson, and Ella Fitzgerald's lifelong accompanist Paul Smith.

Zoë Van Tieghem's cabaret, " Spring Fling" plays one night only at The Green Room 42 (4th floor of YOTEL on 42nd St and 10th Ave) at 7 pm on May 6th, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 pm and tickets range from $19-59. Reservations are available at The Green Room 42's website HERE and are best bought in advance.



Charles Buschs FOOLISH HEART In Photos Photo
Charles Busch's FOOLISH HEART In Photos
Nothing can compare to being held gently in his hands and told stories and sung to. The key to his world is WORDS and their importance, which also carries over into song lyrics. Not a false move or thought or phrase.
Tany Danza Returns To Carlyle Photo
Tany Danza Returns To Carlyle
The iconic Tony Danza and his four-piece band “Tony Danza: Standards & Stories” are returning to Café Carlyle May 2nd through May 6th. 
Kuhoo Verma, Kayla Zanakis & Natalie Myrick to Join The Fled Collectives Celebration O Photo
Kuhoo Verma, Kayla Zanakis & Natalie Myrick to Join The Fled Collective's Celebration Of The Multiverse Of SMJ
The Fled Collective will present a fundraiser to support their upcoming production of SWAY written by SMJ and directed by Daniella Caggiano.
New Musical THE NAVIGATOR to be Presented at Joes Pub in June Photo
New Musical THE NAVIGATOR to be Presented at Joe's Pub in June
Joe’s Pub will present a work-in-progress presentation of The Navigator, a new musical by musician Alynda Segarra and playwright C. Julian Jiménez on June 9 and 10, 2023.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Tony Danza Brings STANDARDS & STORIES Back To Café CarlyleTony Danza Brings STANDARDS & STORIES Back To Café Carlyle
April 26, 2023

The iconic Tony Danza and his four-piece band “Tony Danza: Standards & Stories” are returning to Café Carlyle May 2nd through May 6th. 
4 Videos Introducing Javier Garcia To NYC Before 54B Debut With MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO!4 Videos Introducing Javier Garcia To NYC Before 54B Debut With MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO!
April 25, 2023

From three ensemble soloist spots in 54 Below staff shows to a solo show in less than a year? Welcome to the scene, Javier Garcia.
Photos: Karen Akers Returns To Birdland And It's ABOUT TIMEPhotos: Karen Akers Returns To Birdland And It's ABOUT TIME
April 25, 2023

The much-revered and oft-praised cabaret artist Karen Akers shone brightly last night in her return to the cabaret stage.
Goldie Dver Brings BRIDGES To Don't Tell Mama Opening June 7Goldie Dver Brings BRIDGES To Don't Tell Mama Opening June 7
April 25, 2023

Goldie Dver will play her new show BRIDGES at Don't Tell Mama with special guest Tanya Moberly for three dates in June.
Photos: PRONOUN SHOWDOWN Celebrates 5th Anniversary at 54 BelowPhotos: PRONOUN SHOWDOWN Celebrates 5th Anniversary at 54 Below
April 24, 2023

One of the most endearing and enduring 54 Below series has lasted five years and the lustre is as bright as ever.
share