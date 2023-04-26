Zoë Van Tieghem and Matt Baker Return For Another SPRING FLING At The Green Room 42

Zoë Van Tieghem and Matt Baker

return for another

"Spring Fling"

May 26th, 2023

at The Green Room 42

Zoë Van Tieghem's cabaret, "Spring Fling" returns to The Green Room 42 for one more romance before that summer heat sets in. Van Tieghem will caress you with a curated playlist of cabaret standards, and jazz favorites alongside pianist Matt Baker on Friday, May 26th at 7 pm.

"What we are talking about here is one of the most beautiful women you are ever going to look at in person with one of the most beautiful voices you are ever going to hear, live or otherwise. It's like someone took Ava Gardner, Sharon Tate, and Madeleine Stowe threw in the voice of a siren, mixed and baked 'til the timer went off, and there was Zoë Van Tieghem." (Broadway World).

Hell's Kitchen native Zoë Van Tieghem is the daughter of award-winning percussionist and composer David Van Tieghem. Van Tieghem's soprano voice will take you on a nostalgic journey of a spring fling, complete with romance and heartbreak. With classics from Burt Bacharach and Oscar Levant along with other cabaret standards, the audience will listen to Van Tieghem sing ballads that depict the arc of a short-lived love affair. Matt Baker's jazz arrangements will underscore the tinkling hope of spring as the daffodils push through to the surprising onslaught of the crushing rain. The evening will be peppered with anecdotes of love, however short-lived, and the optimism of a warm summer soon to come.

Van Tieghem has performed shows at Feinstein's 54/Below, The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama and a sold-out show at Birdland Theatre. Her vocal talents were recently nominated for a Broadway World Cabaret Award. Broadway World additionally writes,

"There are times when the experience of listening to Zoë Van Tieghem sing is surprising, sometimes really surprising" and that her rendition of "Some Other Time" with Matt Baker is, "so pretty... as to melt the heart."

Van Tieghem was cast in the upcoming Netflix film Maestro. Additional film and television credits include Delinquent (Amazon Studios), Juvie, The Broken Ones, Whisper Me a Lullaby, Pulp, Miss Miserable, and the upcoming Magic Hour. She is set to shoot a role in Regarding Veronica this coming summer. Off-Broadway and Regional theater: Near Vicksburg (Incubator Arts, Phoenix Theater Ensemble, SoHo Rep.), The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois (Dorset Theater Festival), Eleemosynary (DeSotelle Theater), The Uncovering (The Collective), A Small Fire (Ensemble Studio Theater/Youngblood) Moses (HERE Arts). Zoë opened for Blondie at the Bearsville Theater in the Hudson Valley, NY. Zoë is a graduate of the LaGuardia High School Drama Department, The New School, and has studied at the Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. She is the co-owner of Primal Productions, a multimedia production company based in New York.

Australian-born Jazz Pianist Matt Baker performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the USA and internationally, and has released 6 albums, his latest a DVD album "Live at Birdland ''. Matt Baker is an award winner in the 2003 Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano competition and a semi-finalist in 2004 and 2005. A student of Taylor Eigsti since moving to New York, Matt watched Oscar Peterson perform live for an entire week at the Blue Note, from which a friendship between the two formed in the remaining years of Peterson's life. Baker has also studied with Mulgrew Miller, Benny Green, Jacky Terrasson, and Ella Fitzgerald's lifelong accompanist Paul Smith.

Zoë Van Tieghem's cabaret, " Spring Fling" plays one night only at The Green Room 42 (4th floor of YOTEL on 42nd St and 10th Ave) at 7 pm on May 6th, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 pm and tickets range from $19-59. Reservations are available at The Green Room 42's website HERE and are best bought in advance.