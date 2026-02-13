Zach Cherry, Ashlie Atkinson, Bailee Madison and More to Star in AND SCENE at Caveat

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Severance star Zach Cherry has joined the cast of And Scene at Caveat Theater this Monday, February 16th for the three year anniversary of the show. He joins Ashlie Atkinson of The Gilded Age and Bailee Madison of The Bridge to Terabithia.

And Scene is the hilarious half-scripted comedy show where actors perform scenes along side New York's top improvisers. The actors can only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half of the scene as they go. It's a night of classic plays and uproarious fun.

This month's cast includes: Zach Cherry (Severance), Ashlie Atkinson (The Gilded Age), Bailee Madison (Bridge to Terabithia), Connor Ratliff (Dead Eyes), Bartley Booz (Peter Pan Goes Wrong Broadway), Mick Szal (Joker), Alex Dickson (Stepfathers), Brian Morabito (Queens of the Dead), and Will Braithwaite (Go Dummy).

The show is Monday, February 16th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM at Caveat Theater. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. If tickets are already sold out, they also offer a livestream for $10.