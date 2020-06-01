ZERO BOY'S COVID CABARET to Begin Streaming June 4

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents Zero Boy in next installment of the sonic storyteller's improvised variety show: COVID Cabaret, with ZERO BOY, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 8 PM, EST. Running Time: 30 minutes

Available via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85436625304 and YouTube at https://youtu.be/EJ5cJnQD0Xg . All links at www.metropolitanplayhouse.org/virtualplayhouse

Viewers can make scenario suggestions via chat, and Zero Boy will turn them into a vocal improv scenario.

Zero Boy is an East Village icon renowned for his unique blend of sound and mime, the results being akin to a performed comic book. A prolific entertainer, his solo comedic routines have been featured throughout the U.S. and Europe in traditional theater, vaudeville, burlesque, festivals, stand-up comedy, television, radio, film and digital media. His vocal acrobatics have been featured in Fox and Friends, Good Day New York, MTV and was the evil Dr. Drago on Nicktoon's Alien Dawn. His unique sound talents and character voices have led to performances on numerous radio shows and he regularly performed on NPR's The Next Big Thing.

