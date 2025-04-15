XOXO Comes to Chelsea Table + Stage In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



XOXO runs for two nights only at Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W 26th St in Manhattan. Friday, June 6th, 2025 at 7pm EST and Saturday, June 7th, 2025 at 7pm EST.

The curtain has fallen, the cast party is in full swing, and The Ingenue stands at a crossroads-leaving showbiz, leaving New York, leaving behind the life they once thought they'd never walk away from. As the night unfolds, the past and present blur, and the faces of the city-the friendships, the heartbreaks, the late-night confessions-come rushing back, one last time. Memories come alive in the form of the people who made NYC feel like home.

Told through a dazzling fusion of live music, dance, musical theater, comedy, and circus arts, XOXO: Love Letters from NYC is a vibrant and bittersweet reflection on what it means to chase dreams, find love, and say goodbye to a place that's shaped you.

XOXO is directed and produced by Andrea Palesh, Jackson Sturkey, Melissa Buriak, and Will Studabaker, with music by Jackson Sturkey, Will Studabaker, and the Family Liquid Dinner Cabaret. The cast will feature GPC company members Melissa Buriak, Carly Willow Johnson, Jackson Sturkey, Kay Radomski, Rachel Caron, Rachel Higbee Pathak, Shannon McGee, and Victoria Manoli. Guest acts include Nikki Sember, and Kiley Etling & Jessie Bangarang Atkinson of the Family Liquid Dinner.

Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets are $40, and online streaming tickets are $20. All tickets are available at www.GPC-Entertainment.com.

Comments