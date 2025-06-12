Westport Country Playhouse to Present KARMA KABARET: THE SPIRITUAL JOURNEY - AND ALL THAT JAZZ!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westport Country Playhouse will present “Karma Kabaret: The Spiritual Journey - and All That Jazz!,” on two Saturdays, June 21 and July 19, at 8 p.m., created and performed by M Zavidow of Westport, with Chris Coogan on piano, John Mobilio on bass, and arrangements by Don Rebic. The event is part of the Barnstormer Series in the Lucille Lortel White Barn Center, next to the Playhouse. Tickets are $20. Both shows are sold out.

“Karma Kabaret” is the celebration of M Zavidow's life, exploring 39+ years as a corporate communicator, stage and cabaret performer, songwriter, recording artist, social worker, stand-up experimenter, yoga teacher, marathoner, traveler, and curious person trying to figure out this life.

Running time is 90 minutes, no intermission. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Lucile Lortel White Barn Center before the start of the show.

The Barnstormer series features small events in the Lucille Lortel White Barn Center, located adjacent to the Playhouse. From music to playreadings, Barnstormer provides an opportunity for artists, many of whom are from our local community, to exercise their creative muscle in a cozy and intimate setting.

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

