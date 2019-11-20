Wanzie Presents CHRISKWANZAKKAH FLAME AND FORTUNE: The Game Show and Hilarious Holiday Spectacle

After enjoying four Sold Out Shows, great reviews, and many repeat patrons and standing ovations when their delightful FLAME And FORTUNE Game & Variety Show played during the Orlando Fringe Festival 2019, the show's creators and stars, Miss (Sam Singhaus) Sammy and Michael Wanzie have revamped and updated and sprinkled their hit game show with a holiday motif to be presented the first three Wednesday evenings in December 2019 as well as on Monday, December 16 in The Starlight Room @ Savoy.

NON-DENOMINATIONAL YULETIDE FELLOWSHIP

CHRISTLIKE COMPETION

All-New-For-Holiday-Season 2119, CHRISWANZAKKAH FLAME And FORTUNE - THE GAME SHOW And HILARIOUS HOLIDAY SPECTACLE is an entirely updated, appropriately-seasonalized edition of Wanzie and Miss Sammy's runaway Orlando Fringe Festival 2019 hit Game Show featuring sophisticated electronic gaming system and a "Jeopardy"-like game show set. Contestants selected from the audience are invited to join the show's hosts on stage to compete for the $100 in cash that is awarded at every performance.

Like its Fringe predecessor, this Christkwanzakkah edition of FLAME and FORTUNE is not simply a game show - It's also a "Holiday Spectacle" jam-packed with musical entertainment, comedy and parody bits. And since six audience members are selected to participate in each show every performance is uniquely entertaining.

LISTING INFO AT A GLANCE

WHAT

Chriskwanzakkah FLAME And FORTUNE: THE GAME SHOW & HILARIOUS HOLIDAY SPECTACLE

WHEN

Wednesdays, December 4, 11 & 18, 2019 at 8:00 pm

Monday, December 16, 2019 at 8:00 pm

WHERE

THE STARLITE ROOM @ SAVOY

913 N Orange Ave

Orlando, FL 32804

CREATIVE

Produced by Wanzie Presents

Written by Sam Singhaus & Michael Wanzie

CAST

MISS SAMMY & WANZIE

COST

$12 General Admission - Advance Online Purchase / $15 At Door if available

$17 Preferred Reserved Seating / $20 at Door if available

ADVANCE ONLINE TICKETING:

Wednesdays, December 4, 11 & 18:

https://holidayflame.eventbrite.com

Monday, December 16:

https://www.mondayflame.eventbrite.com

COMING ATTRACTIONS / Restrictions:



The Twilight Cabaret Series at The Starlite Room @ Savoy will continue on Sunday, December 8, 2019 with "MARRY CHRISTMAS - NATALE DOLINER SINGS of MATRIMONY, MERRIMENT AND MISHIGAS featuring Ned Wilkinson. The Starlight Room is situated within Savoy Orlando - a nightclub/disco offering full Liquor Service. Guests are permitted to enjoy their drinks in the Starlite Room during the performance. Patrons must be at least 18 years of age to attend shows at The Starlite Room @ Savoy. Persons under 21 years of age must exit the premises immediately following the conclusion of the show.





