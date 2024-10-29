WWE-Inspired WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT ROLE-MODEL To Debut At Caveat Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor/Comedian Sebastian Martinez will debut his brand new one-man-play, WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT ROLE-MODEL, at the Caveat Theater in New York City. The play is set in the pro-wrestling world, where a masked hero and a showboat villain compete for the chance to become the Undisputed UWN Champion! The project is heavily inspired by Sebastian's previous WWE-fandom growing up and his love for the rivalry-storylines.

The production is written & performed by Sebastian himself. Directed by James Caven (Time To Kill Sketch-Comedy, Hindenburg! The Musical). Produced by Lydia Brinkmann (Doom Tank!, Faustine). Props & Scenic Design by Kit Carter (Hottie Bop). Cinematography by Chris Martinez (Warped!, Timmy Failure).

Sebastian Martinez got his start in the entertainment industry as a child reporter for the YouTube channel, iKidsnowdotcom. There, him and his brother would interview many young celebrities in entertaining short segments. Some past guests include Selena Gomez, The Jonas Brothers, and Ariana Grande (the latter interview having recently resurfaced on Tiktok, and amassing over millions of views).It was this experience that led to him signing with an agency and becoming a working actor. Ever since then, he's garnered many different roles and guest star appearances on shows such as The Last O.G, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Blue Bloods. Other projects include commercials for clients such as Canon, Jell-O, and Mastercard! Currently, he produces/stars in the UCB monthly show, "THEATRE: The Improvised Play". Sebastian is a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, where he focused on writing/directing for episodic television. Outside of work hours, he can be seen playing video games, reading novels/comics/manga or going window-shopping.

Tickets can be purchased now through the Caveat website: World-Heavyweight Role Model | Caveat

