Vocalist Martin Bonventre Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month

Vocalist Martin Bonventre returns to the Green Room 42 on December 17th at 7 PM with Jason Yaeger, Greg Ruvolo, Jeff Bourke, Teddy Tedesco, Boots Maleson performing songs from his forthcoming debut album and a dash of holiday favorites.

NYC-based vocalist Martin Bonventre returns to the Green Room 42 on December 17 at 7PM with his show As Long As I'm Singing. With him is a top shelf quintet of jazz musicians including Jason Yaeger ( piano), Greg Ruvolo (trumpet), Jeff Burke (sax, flute), Boots Maleson (bass) and Teddy Tedesco (drums).

Bonventre, an entertainer in the truest sense of the word, has an impressive musical theater resume, and also draws inspiration from a variety of different genres including the jazz canon and the repertoire of classic male singers such as Nat King Cole, Jack Jones, Tom Jones, Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatra. The show previews songs from his forthcoming debut album, Swinging into a New Dimension, as well as seasonal favorites.

With original arrangements and musical direction by Jackie Presti, Bonventre is quickly establishing himself as a compelling young talent who blurs the lines between musical theatre, jazz, and pop.

"As Sinatra learned from Bing Crosby, and took crooning to a new dimension, Martin Bonventre has learned from the whole history of swingin' singers from Crosby to Marvin Gaye. And he makes music all his own. He's a swinger for the bold and unexpected way things swing today," says David Hadju, author of Love for Sale: Pop Music in America.

Gifted with a voice is a unique rich baritone with a formidable range, Bonventre comes from an Italian family and culture that was rooted in music. He recalls his father, author Peter Bonventre, former editorial director of Entertainment Weekly, walking around the house, carrying him, lulling him to sleep to the music of Frank Sinatra and Rosemary Clooney.

Presti's arrangements burnish the program with a contemporary twist. Collectively, the band members have performed with Ray Charles, Sinatra, Bonnie Raitt among other iconic singers. "These men are extraordinary musicians, and to be working with them is incredible. You know what they say, if you're the smartest person in the room, then you're in the wrong room. Having them ups my game! Singing is my passion and I'm so grateful I get the chance to do what I love with these artists and share our music at the Green Room again."

