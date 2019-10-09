Viva Broadway's EL CONJUNTO Cabaret Series Wraps Up Oct. 13

Viva Broadway's "El Conjunto," the cabaret style concert series hosted by Broadway actress and singer Ana Villafañe, will conclude its run at the W Living Room Times Square (W Hotel, 1567 Broadway) on Sunday, October 13. Doors will open at 6 PM and the performance will begin at 7 PM. Tickets are $10 and $20. For ticket info visit www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/18588-el-conjunto.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, the series has included special guest performances with musical direction by Justin Ramos. Performing at the October 13th concert will be: Khris Davis (Sweat, FX's "Atlanta"), Robin de Jesus (The Boys in the Band, In the Heights), Alexis Michelle ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Jessica Vosk (Fiddler on the Roof, Wicked), as well as featured performers Roberto Araujo, Samara Ariel Ehrlich and composer Jaime Lozano. Performers are subject to change.

This month, the Broadway League also released nine new "My Broadway Story" videos starring an all-star cast of performers and theatre lovers. "My Broadway Story" is a video series in its second season featuring performers discussing the importance of representation and involvement with Broadway. The new videos star Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Viva Broadway Chair Luis Miranda; Kate del Castillo; Mandy Gonzalez; Rodney Ingram; Javier Muñoz; George Salazar; Sergio Trujillo; and Ana Villafañe. To view the new videos, visit http://vimeo.com/showcase/mybroadwaystory

Viva Broadway is the Broadway League's audience development partnership with the Hispanic community to help bridge the world of Broadway with Latinx audiences around the country. The long-term initiative aims to increase awareness about Broadway while culturally enriching lives, bringing families together, and building new careers in the theatre.

Univision is the official media partner for Viva Broadway. For more about Viva Broadway visit www.Viva.Broadway. For Broadway information in NYC as well as for shows on tour across North America and internationally, visit Broadway.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





