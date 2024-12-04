Video: Sam Harris Sings 'You Could Drive A Person Crazy' From COMPANY at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sam Harris recently took the stage at 54 Below in his new show, Beyond the Rainbow, a nod to his legendary rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which put him on the map at age twenty-two on “Star Search." Check out a video of him singing "You Could Drive a Person Crazy" from Company here!

The show launched Harris’ astounding career which spans Broadway, television, records, and in concert. Beyond the Rainbow featured Harris’ singular, definitive interpretations of Broadway, pop, and standards by everyone from Sondheim to U2 and Kander & Ebb to Gaga and many more, along with his hilarious, self-effacing, and topical wit. Music direction by Michael Orland. Sam Harris is a multi-platinum recording artist.

He is a Broadway icon, having received Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for his work in Cy Coleman’s The Life, a Drama League Award and Drama Desk nomination for his role in Tommy Tune’s Grease, and in Mel Brooks’ The Producers, as well as acclaim for Jesus Christ Superstar, Cabaret, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hair, Pippin, The Jazz Singer, and The First Wives Club. His one-man shows include the smash-hits Hard Copy, Different Hats, SAM., and the autobiographical HAM: A Musical Memoir, based on his best-selling book HAM: Slices of a Life, which triumphantly played New York and Los Angeles.

