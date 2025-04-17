Video: Jordan Tyson Sings 'With You' From GHOST at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For one night only at 54 Below, some of Broadway’s brightest stars voyaged together in Broadway’s Living Room on The Love Express. Watch a video of Gypsy star Jordan Tyson singing "With You" from Ghost the Musical.

Directed and produced by Brandon Burks (Gypsy, Disney’s Aladdin) with music direction by Andrew Orbison (DRAG The Musical), this night was full of Broadway classics from shows like Parade, Into The Woods, and The Wild Party with a sprinkle of pop hits from artists such as Queen, Ariana Grande, and more.

Tyson made her Broadway debut in The Notebook. Other Theatre credits include: Bulrusher (McCarter/Berkeley Rep), Into the Woods (PCLO), The Notebook (Chicago Shakespeare), Lempicka (La Jolla Playhouse), Streets of New York (Irish Repertory), Folk Wandering (ART/NY), I And You (Weston Playhouse). Television: “The Chair” (Netflix/recurring Guest Star). Film: Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix). Readings: Hearts Beat Loud (MCC), Learned Ladies. 2017 Audelco Rising Star Award, 2018 YesBroadway 40 Under 40. Debut EP coming soon.

