Video: GPC Entertainment Celebrates 11 Years With A Look Behind the Scenes

In the heart of New York City's vibrant theater scene, a remarkable milestone is being celebrated - GPC Entertainment, the beloved NYC cabaret group, is marking its 11th anniversary with a special look back at their journey. Watch the video.

To honor over a decade of artistry, resilience, and community, GPC Entertainment has announced the release of a behind-the-scenes special created from their extraordinary 10th anniversary show. This intimate look into their creative process and live performances showcases the magic that has captivated audiences for over a decade.

GPC Entertainment's journey began in 2014 with a simple yet ambitious mission: to create performance art inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfilled their guilty performing pleasures. The group has since blossomed into a global sensation, blending vintage cabaret flair with modern variety show innovation, all while emphasizing themes of sisterhood, feminism, and resilience.

"When we started GPC, it was a leap of faith," shares Bridget Bose, Executive Director. "We knew we had a vision and a passion for creating something different, but we never could have imagined how far it would take us. This milestone is a testament to perseverance and the power of saying yes to your dreams."

From their first performances in an Upper West Side restaurant to prestigious stages like Jazz at Lincoln Center and Feinstein's/54 Below, the group has pushed boundaries and brought a bold, modern edge to the American cabaret experience. Their self-produced musical dance videos have garnered over 2 million views on YouTube, and their live shows have entertained audiences across the U.S. and beyond.

"Cabaret has given us a platform to tell our stories and to connect with audiences in the most authentic way," says Andrea Palesh, co-founder and Artistic Director. "Each performance is a chance to share a little piece of ourselves, and that's what makes this art form so powerful. It's not just entertainment; it's a shared experience."

"What makes GPC Entertainment truly special is the bond we share as a company," adds Melissa Buriak, Producer. "We've built a community that feels more like a family, and that connection translates into every performance. The trust, respect, and love we have for each other is the foundation of everything we do. It's not a brand, it's a lifestyle."

The newly released behind-the-scenes video offers a glimpse into the creativity, collaboration, and passion that define GPC Entertainment. From their iconic synchronized showgirl routines to their heartfelt storytelling, the special highlights the dedication and camaraderie that have kept GPC thriving for 11 years.

"People think cabaret is a narrow art form, but we've discovered the opposite," emphasizes Palesh. "It's absolute creative freedom and joy."

As GPC Entertainment enters its second decade, they remain committed to empowering female-identifying artists and celebrating the femme experience through art that inspires and delights. Whether through live performances, virtual productions, or music videos, GPC continues to innovate and expand the boundaries of cabaret.

