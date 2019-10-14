Variety Show WILFREDO A GO GO! To Return To The Slipper Room Tonight

Three of New York City's most beloved downtown acts join the comic singing sensation Wilfredo for the October edition of Wilfredo a Go Go! tonight. Cassandra Rosebeetle, Jenny C'est Quoi and Lucy Licious are all lined up to appear in the monthly variety show, produced and presented by the Slipper Room at 9.30pm.



Wilfredo is the outlandish alter-ego of the British-born comedian and entertainer Matt Roper, who has charmed, hypnotized and terrified audiences around the world. With a series of international tours, albums, a documentary short and a legion of fans behind him, the act has been described as "nothing short of a feast for the senses".



Roper first came to prominence among New York theatre-goers for his portrayal of Chico Marx in the Off Broadway smash I'll Say She Is: The Lost Marx Brothers Musical at the Connelly Theater. He has since performed with various downtown collectives including the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, the Secret Variety Society, Visceral Abstractions and Three-Legged Dog. Last year Roper performed the role of clown in Mat Fraser and Julie Atlas Muz's Jack and the Beanstalk, the first large-scale pantomime to be performed in New York City for over a century, at the Playhouse Theater at the Abrons.



Cassandra Rosebeetle is a performer and producer. An original cast member of Queen of the Night at the Diamond Horseshoe Theater at the Paramount Hotel, she has also appeared as the ice skater Celestina in Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin's window display at Barney's, New York. With Elizabeth Munn she co-created and co-produced They Want It Darker, a sold out season of shows at the Slipper Room - a collaboration of aerial, dance and performance artists.



Jenny C'est Quoi is a performance artist and costumier who is foremost among the burlesque scene's most lauded performers. With her fellow performer Boo Bess, she's the recipient of Most Innovative act at the Burlesque Hall of Fame contest in Las Vegas, for the act 'The Passenger'. Known to many as the Sexy Non-Sequiter of Burlesque, Jenny performs all over the city - at the House of Yes, Bathtub Gin, the Slipper Room and beyond.



Juanita Cardenas, a.k.a the performance artist Lucy Licious, is an aerialist, burlesque performer, costumier, prop maker, puppeteer and so much more besides. She is a co-founder and artistic director of the absurdist theater company Visceral Abstractions - whose sell-out shows have become the talk of the town.



The Slipper Room Show: Wilfredo a Go Go! at the Slipper Room, 167 Orchard St. NYC. Monday 10/14. Doors: 9pm / Show: 9.30pm. Tickets: Slipperroom.com





