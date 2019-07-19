Valerie Smaldone Welcomes Darren Sussman, Tori Scott And Jeffrey Pancer To BAGELS AND BROADWAY

This Saturday July 20, Valerie Smaldone, New York's 5x Billboard Award winning broadcaster, presents another exceptional group of interviews on her weekly radio broadcast and podcast, Bagels and Broadway. The show just celebrated its one year anniversary last week presenting Broadway and entertainment movers and shakers, as well as cutting edge thinkers from the international food scene.

Tune in to Bagels and Broadway at 9am this Saturday on WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com when film producer and curator of the Comedy Hall of Fame, Jeffrey Pancer, joins Valerie to talk about the documentary, "Sid Caesar: On the Language of Comedy," which premiered in July on THIRTEEN in association with the Comedy Hall of Fame, an organization he founded.

Entrepreneur Darren Sussman, founder of Theatermania (and also the founder of a secret hideaway called Kitty's Canteen), now has a company dedicated to financial wellness for the working actor and artist, The Institute of Financial Wellness for The Arts. Valerie interviews Darren about this new venture, which he co-founded with his brother, Erik, to provide financial education and personal planning solutions to the people of the arts and entertainment industry.

Hailed as "the Bette Midler of the New Millennium" by Provincetown Magazine, Broadway World describes Tori Scott as "the sound of someone who's not afraid to show you just how human she is, while her super-human pipes blow you away." This international cabaret singer and comedian is joining Bagels and Broadway and Saturday morning radio may never be the same again.

You'll also hear current theater news, as well as interesting morsels in Valerie's weekly foodie segment, FoodBytes.

Valerie Smaldone is a multiple award-winning journalist who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. For a year, she's been hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs and the world. The weekly show has featured: Broadway producer Ken Davenport,The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, dialect coach, Joel Goldes, Fiddler on the Roof producer, Jana Robbins, Fiddler actor Jason Shapiro, writer-director Will Nunziata, Erich Bergen (who's on Broadway right now reprising his role as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress through August 12th), composer Joe Iconis, Be More Chill producer, Jennifer Tepper, WinnieHolzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston and Renee Taylor, and many other show business luminaries. Her recent interview with Oscar Hammerstein III, made waves on Page Six and Broadway Briefing.

The July 13th anniversary show reprised her interviews with Stephen Schwartz and Brenda Vaccaro. Listeners can tune in Saturday at 9am to WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com.







