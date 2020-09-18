VIDEO: Seth Sikes Releases Parody of 'Belle' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The video pokes biting fun at the Coronavirus situation in the Pines this past summer.

Seth Sikes has just released the latest in his series of viral hit videos from Fire Island. Sikes, a critically-acclaimed singer who has performed on stages around the world, stars in "Belle," a take-off of the Disney classic film "Beauty and the Beast." Like its predecessors, "Belle" is a loving parody of life in Fire Island Pines, the idyllic summer getaway.

The video pokes biting fun at the Coronavirus situation in the Pines this past summer. As Seth walks around the boardwalk and beach without his mask, his Pines neighbors, from muscle boys to drag queens, each sing out, scolding him with the reminder, "An aging twink should keep his mask on always!"

"Belle" is a laugh-out-loud tribute that lovingly celebrates the original song, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman. Sikes wrote additional lyrics about pandemic precautions with longtime collaborator Lisa Lambert.

"It was a different kind of summer on Fire Island this year," Sikes admitted. "It was gorgeous and fun, as always, but the pandemic changed the rules of socializing. Interacting on the beach, on the boardwalk, or at a tea dance, became tricky. And if you forgot your mask, heaven help you! This video is a tribute to the lighter side of the health crisis, featuring many of my Pines neighbors. There's a serious message here - but we had a lot of fun making it!"

Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. Prior to the Covid crisis, he was performing regularly sold-out club appearances in Manhattan clubs and other cities. Sikes's critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters are a consistent audience draw. The hardworking Sikes, a native of Texas, was also Associate Director of the multiple Tony-award winning musical The Band's Visit.

Sikes is scheduled to perform his latest show Seth Sikes Sings the '20s! at Feinstein's/54 Belowon March 31 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at:

https://54below.com/events/seth-sikes-sings-the-20s/

"Belle" Video Credits:

Additional Staging by Luis Villabon

Drone Photography by Isaac Namdar

Video FX by Jason Lee Courson

And Timmy Bottoms as the dog

