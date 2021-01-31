VIDEO: Brian Cheney Celebrates Mario Lanza's 100th Birthday With Online Concert Featuring Daniel Curtis and Laura Coyne

Critically acclaimed American Tenor Brian Cheney teamed up with England's West End Composer/Lyricist/Producer duo Daniel Curtis and Laura Coyne to celebrate legendary tenor Mario Lanza's 100th birthday. The free online concert was broadcast on Lanza's 100th Birthday - Sunday, January 31st at 3pm EDT.

Watch the full concert below!

Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", the protege of legendary tenor Jerry Hadley has impressively shown his flexibility as a performing artist of multiple genres by offering wonderfully eclectic online programs during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Most recently, Cheney found himself exploring the history of the Broadway musical through his "Decades" concerts teaming up with Broadway pianist and conductor Cathy Venable. A Century On Broadway, over 5 hours of the history of the Broadway Musical, can be enjoyed for free on Cheney's Youtube channel.

Mario Lanza, discovered by Louis B. Mayer of MGM Pictures, was an actor and Hollywood film star of the late 1940s and the 1950s rising starring in numerous films and recording multiple albums. Lanza's hit songs such as "Be My Love", "Serenade", "Because You're Mine", "Summertime in Heidelberg" and many more have become timeless classics over the years.

Cheney has proven more than up to the task as the tenor to honor Lanza's legacy with his online concert on 1/31 as well as an album. "Because You're Mine" will be released March 14th on all streaming services.

Joining Cheney for the concert and album performing "Deep In My Heart" from The Student Prince is celebrated star of the West End, Maria Coyne. "

In addition to producing and playing for the album, Laura Coyne joins Cheney for "I'll Never Love You" from The Toast of New Orleans - another Lanza hit song.

November 2018 marked the release of a new song by Daniel and Laura called 'The Hero - A West End, Broadway and Hollywood Tribute' in aid of the charity Help For Heroes. The song featured spoken contributions by many Hollywood and music celebrities such as: Paul Bettany; Jack Black; Henry Cavill; Bryan Cranston; Dame Judi Dench; Josh Gad; Carole King; Steve Martin; Alan Menken and Sir Paul McCartney. Cheney was featured on the star studded album with the song "Every Song".

