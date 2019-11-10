VERENA SINGS MARLENE Comes to PANGEA

Actress and vocalist Verena McBee will take her audience on a trip down Memory Lane at Pangea, Friday December 6, performing favorites from her theater days in Germany-songs sung by Marlene Dietrich, Zarah Leander, the Comedian Harmonists, and the Andrew Sisters, plus classics by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht and others.

Since some of the witty and cheeky German lyrics had never been translated, McBee and Ellen Mandel, who'll join her on piano, made their own translations and adaptations of these extremely entertaining lines. McBee and Mandel will premiere their creations Dec 6!!!!

You'll be torn between your plans for "Johnny's Birthday", when you have other ideas for the "Weekend & Sunshine." Of course, Lola always gets what she wants! Just know: If you encounter these two "Lolas" (alias McBee and Mandel) at Pangea on Dec 6, you won't "Cry, because your love went away." After all, a "Blue Angel" will be watching over you. You may even find yourself "Falling in Love Again!"

Pangea: 178 Second Avenue, New York City





