Tracee Beazer Joins The Cast Of WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume III At Feinstein's/54 Below

Tracee Beazer joins the cast of Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on October 17th at 9:45 pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Tracee has been seen on Broadway stages in Frozen, Something Rotten, Hairspray, Honeymoon in Vegas, Holler If Ya Hear Me, The Wedding Singer, Good Vibrations, and Memphis. She has appeared in numerous national tours, Off-Broadway shows, and film and TV including, but notl limited to Law and Order SVU and Camp.

Additional writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D'Archangelis, Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Avery Norris, Lauren Pritchard, Christine Rosenblatt, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Lauren Taslitz, Stephanie Turci, and Simone Zamore - with additional writers and performers to be announced!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces, with music direction by Nissa Kahle.

Women of The Wings Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 17th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required upon entry.