Tony-Winner Jennifer Holliday Stops By THE ROUNDTABLE WITH ROBERT BANNON

Tony/Grammy Winning Superstar Jennifer Holliday joins "The Roundtable with Robert Bannon" Thursday May 12th at 7pm EST on "The Roundtable" YouTube Channel. Holliday, famous for her portrayal of Effie in "Dreamgirls" recently released a brand new single "So In Love" now streaming on all streaming platforms. She was just featured on "The Masked Singer" on Fox and will be seen as Matron Mama Morton in "Chicago" on Broadway this June.

Holliday will talk to Robert Bannon, (Singer/Actor/Talk Show Host) about co-writing and recording her new single, being in the costume and masked, and her journey from Dreamgirls to stardom. She touches upon the iconic moment of "And I Am Telling You" on the Tony Stage when she won the Tony and revisiting it last year for the 30th Anniversary.

Robert will also be joined by Actor/Singer/Candidate for AEA VP Davon Williams. They will discuss his campaign and promises for the AEA if elected. Upcoming episodes of "The Roundtable" will include Tonya Pinkins, Rufus Wainwright, Anais Mitchell, Nina West, Michael Feinstein, Darlene Love, and more.

The Roundtable has spent time chatting/appearances with Chazz Palminteri, Isaac Mizrahi, Eric Roberts, Alexandra Billings, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, Marilyn Maye, Peppermint, Shoshana Bean, Eden Espinosa, Bianca Del Rio, Layton Williams, Griffin Matthews, Matt Gould, Laura Bell Bundy, Jelani Remy, James Harkness, Anne Morrison, Lonny Price, Orfeh, and more.

More about "The Roundtable & Robert Bannon"- The Roundtable is the creation of actor/singer Robert Bannon. It is a weekly virtual talk show that examines artists and their journey to art. Robert was the co-host of Quarantine, Cabaret, and Cocktails as well as The Broadway Cast Reunion Series which interviewed such stars as Heather Headley, Jordan Fisher, Chita Rivera, Laura Benanti, and more.

Robert Bannon is a singer, Saturday Night Live actor, and musical theater performer gracing the many stages in New York City. Since his accomplished and lauded debut release, "Unfinished Business," Bannon recently has completed sold out shows at Greenroom 42, 54 Below, and Feinstein's in Los Angeles. He recently appeared on Bravo's The Real Housewives of NJ. He will be performing around the country this summer.

Be sure to follow Robert Bannon on Instagram @robertmbannon and at www.robertbannon.com.