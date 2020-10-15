Tony Nominee Ann Hampton Callaway Live Stream Celebrates Singer Songwriters

The livestream will take place on October 25th at 7PM ET and 4 PM PT.

Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway has announced the 4th episode of The Callaway Hideaway Livestream Series - "Ann Hampton Callaway Celebrates Singer Songwriters!" October 25th at 7PM ET and 4 PM PT. Early bird tickets are $20 till October 20th, then $25 after. Series subscriptions (Oct-Dec) are only $60. To buy go to: PayPal.me/annhamptoncallaway. You will then be mailed a Zoom link to the concert.

Please be sure to visit the Ann Hampton Callaway Youtube Channel, please become a subscriber and click on the bell for notifications! https://www.youtube.com/user/ahcdiva1?sub_confirmation=1 . Subscribers to the Callaway Hideaway live stream series also receive a private link to watch Ann's performances on YouTube for a week following the live performance.



Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a platinum award selling writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent Cd's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Her latest CD, Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz charts.

