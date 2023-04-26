Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tony Danza Brings STANDARDS & STORIES Back To Café Carlyle

Beloved television icon to return to Carlyle May 2 - 6

Apr. 26, 2023  

The iconic Tony Danza and his four-piece band "Tony Danza: Standards & Stories" are returning to Café Carlyle May 2nd through May 6th.

Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

The hit live show has continuously entertained audiences around the country since debuting at the Carlyle in 2015. The New York Times raved "Tony's a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm... He exudes the kind of charisma that can't be taught!"

Broadway World said, "His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that-because they're timeless."

"The man has TRUE stage presence like we don't see anymore. His singing voice is on par with any of the great performers of yesteryear or any year. Seeing Tony Danza on stage in your lifetime is a must.", said Scott Spears of WWGH Radio.

Danza most recently starred in the Hulu original film, Darby and the Dead, Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz, the Netflix series The Good Cop, There's Johnny on Hulu, and the animated feature, Rumble, for Paramount. He will next be seen in the new season of And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex in The City, on HBO Max, and the upcoming season of Power Book III: Raising Kanin. Danza also has a much buzzed about sequel to Who's the Boss in development with Amazon's Freevee.

Danza starred in two of television's most cherished and long-running series, Taxi and Who's The Boss, and in hit films such as Angels In Outfield, She's Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, he has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy, Honeymoon In Vegas.He received an Emmy nomination for his guest spot on The Practice, and has recently made special appearances on hit shows like Blue Bloods and Broad City.

Tony Danza: Standards & Stories is produced by Tony's manager, Dan Farah.

Performances will take place May 2 - May 6 at 8:45pm. Weekday (Tuesday to Thursday) pricing is: $120 per person for General Seating / $170 per person for Premium Seating / and $90 per person for Bar Seating. Weekend (Friday and Saturday) pricing is: $130 per person for General Seating / $180 per person for Premium Seating / and $95 per person for Bar Seating. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook or visit Café Carlyle's official website for more information.

About Café Carlyle:

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years - from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel:

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a newsignature restaurant, Dowling's at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many of the suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel's Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle



