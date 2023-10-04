Tony Bennett's Daughter, Antonia Bennett, to Launch Solo Career At Dizzy's Club in November

Two Performances Featuring Jazz Standards and Original Music, November 30 at 7:30 PM & 9:30 PM.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Antonia Bennett, the acclaimed jazz singer and daughter of legendary jazz icon Tony Bennett, launches her solo career at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday, November 30, with two performances at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. This one-night-only engagement promises an unforgettable journey through the Great American Songbook, along with Bennett's own original compositions. 

 

With her warm and captivating voice, Bennett will bring to life timeless classics from the Great American Songbook, evoking the spirit of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and her father. In addition to singing beloved standards, Bennett will perform some of her own original songs, showcasing her talent as a singer-songwriter. She will also share personal stories about growing up with Tony Bennett and tales about their time together on the road. Bennett's compositions add a modern twist to the jazz tradition, offering a fresh perspective on the genre while paying homage to its roots.

 

"I am absolutely thrilled to be performing at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center," said Antonia Bennett. "It's an honor to continue the legacy of my dear father, Tony Bennett, and share the stage with The Todd Hunter Trio. This evening will be a journey through the songs that have shaped the American musical landscape, as well as some of my own compositions close to my heart."

 

Bennett will be accompanied by The Todd Hunter Trio, a talented ensemble of musicians, promising an evening of musical brilliance and heartfelt melodies that will transport the audience back to the golden era of jazz. The trio features musical director and renowned jazz pianist Todd Hunter, Dionne Warwick's musical director, who has also accompanied Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston; multi-Grammy nominated drummer Chris Wabich, who has worked with talent including Sting, Leonard Cohen, and Stanley Jordan; and accomplished bassist Ian Martin, who has performed with artists including David Foster, Barry Manilow, and Barbra Streisand.

 

Bennett's journey in the world of jazz began when she started performing as Tony Bennett's opening act and featured duet performer at some of the most prestigious venues across the globe. These iconic locations included Radio City Music Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, the Newport Jazz Festival, and the Royal Albert Hall in London.

 

In 2008, Bennett recorded "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" with her father, featured on his album A Swingin' Christmas. She released her critically acclaimed EP, Natural, two years later and then followed up with Embrace Me, an album showcasing ten standards from the Great American Songbook, including "All of You," "Embraceable You," "I Can't Give You Anything But Love," and "Nice Work if You Can Get It.”

 

Don't miss this extraordinary evening of jazz and song with Antonia Bennett at Dizzy's Club. Tickets for this exclusive event are limited and are available for purchase through the Jazz at Lincoln Center website.

 

Event Details:

Date: November 30th

Time: 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Venue: Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Address: 10 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10023 (Located in The Shops at Columbus Circle)

Ticket Information: Tickets can be purchased online at Jazz at Lincoln Center

 




