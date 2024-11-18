News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tom Kitt To Return To 54 Below With Four Concerts Celebrating His Career

Performances will take place April 29 & 30, and May 2 & 3 at 7pm.

By: Nov. 18, 2024
Tom Kitt To Return To 54 Below With Four Concerts Celebrating His Career Image
54 BELOW will welcome back Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize winning composer Tom Kitt on April 29 & 30 & May 2 & 3 at 7pm. Patron/Member presale begins on Mon, Nov 18 at 2pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Fri, Nov 22 at 2pm.

From Tom Kitt: Having turned 50 this past year, I suddenly have found myself with the urge to explore my body of work and take stock of all the projects I have been fortunate enough to be a part of. And so, along with an incredible line-up of friends, I am going to create four distinct evenings in which I get the opportunity to perform songs from different periods of creativity. They will be as follows:

Concert 1, April 29 – 1994-2006 – This concert will feature work from my earliest writing period, including my very first songs written with Brian Yorkey as well as songs from Feeling Electric/Next to Normal and High Fidelity.

Concert 2, April 30 – 2007-2014 – This concert will include songs from American Idiot, Freaky Friday, Bring it On, and If/Then.

Concert 3, May 2 – 2015-2024 – This concert will cover work from the immediate pre- and post- pandemic years: Flying Over Sunset, The Visitor, Jagged Little Pill, Almost Famous, Superhero, Reflect.

Concert 4, May 3 – 2025 — This concert will feature songs from the projects that are to come…

 




