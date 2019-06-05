Tom Fetner Presents Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Show!

Jun. 5, 2019  

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Tom Fetner in Past, Present, Future on 7/2 at 9:30pm. Tom will sing songs from his past including Spring Awakening, Life Could Be A Dream, The Mad Ones and Thoroughly Modern Millie. As well as songs from his present and future including The Mollyhouse, Wicked, Heathers and many more!

This show will include Olivia Roth, Dalilah Degen, Winter Commander, and Natalie Acheson who are fellow graduates from Tom's alma mater The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. As well as Joe Hanson (Life Could Be A Dream) and Billy Swenson (Life Could Be A Dream). Music Directing this wonderful night is the superb pianist Brian Sweeney!

Tom Fetner in Past, Present, Future plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 2nd, 2019 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



