Todd Buonopane to Bring ALL WASHED UP to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Todd Buonopane in "ALL WASHED UP" on August 26th at 9:45pm.

In 2020, Todd Buonopane (Broadway's Cinderella, Chicago, Grease & Spelling Bee) taught us how to survive a quarantine by singing lady songs in his bathtub. Well, Todd is out of the tub and onstage at 54 Below! Singing songs and medleys of the grand dames of the Broadway stage, Todd is out to prove that he is truly ALL WASHED UP.

ALL WASHED UP comes to 54 Below after a successful run in Provincetown.

Music Direction by Kevin David Thomas (Broadway's A Little Night Music and Les Miserable).

Todd Buonopane in ALL WASHED UP plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 26th at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

VACCINATIONS WILL BE CHECKED AND MASKS MUST BE WORN BY PATRONS NOT ACTIVELY EATING AND DRINKING.

Todd Buonopane has appeared on Broadway as Jean-Michel in Cinderella, Roger in Grease, Amos in Chicago and many characters in ...Spelling Bee. He has toured the U.S. with The Play That Goes Wrong, Godspell and Chicago (which he has also performed in Dubai, Seoul and Tokyo). Off-Broadway credits include The Butter & Egg Man, Henry & Mudge, and The New Yorkers at City Center Encores! Regionally, he has performed at the Alliance, The Old Globe, Asolo Rep, MUNY, Signature, Pasadena Playhouse, 5th Avenue, Ordway, Papermill Playhouse, Goodspeed, Maine State and Barrington. TV credits include roles on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Braindead, Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order: CI, and 30 Rock (as Weinerslav). Todd is a Councilor for Actors' Equity Association and a proud graduate of The University of Michigan. He is the creator and star of a quarantine project called #BathtubTheatre.