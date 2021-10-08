Tim Connell to Return to Pangea With DREAMIN' AGAIN...

Actor / singer / storyteller Tim Connell will return to the live cabaret stage this November with Dreamin' Again..., an evening of song and story. Joining Connell is his collaborator and music director, James Followell, at the piano.

Directed by Steven Petrillo, the performance includes musical numbers like The Remedy by Jason Mraz, Billy Joel's Summer in Highland Falls, Playbill by John Bucchino, and a unique interpretation of Cole Porter's Anything Goes.

Connell made his critically acclaimed debut at Carnegie Hall in 2019 with the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Centennial Celebration of Jerome Kern, All The Things You Are. That same year he was invited to perform as part of the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 30th New York Cabaret Convention at Jazz at Lincoln Center. In November 2020, he was featured in Shades of Romance 2.0, a livestream concert for CVRep Theatre. And, in March of this year, Connell appeared in Look to the Rainbow - Mabel Mercer Foundation's Livestream St. Patrick's Day Show.

Connell's performance for CVRep, elicited this comment from Artistic Director, Ron Celona: "Tim Connell's connection to the audience, each song and chosen dialogue was flawless...even during the pandemic, and over Zoom."

Reporting on Connell's livestream for the Mabel Mercer Foundation, Alix Cohen, in Woman Around Town, said: "Tim Connell...an artist to be seen when the smoke clears [post pandemic]."

For reservations call: 212-995-0900; www.pangeanyc.com.

Pangea is at 178 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003.