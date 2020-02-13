The work of Lauren Taslitz will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on Saturday, March 14th at 9:30pm.

Lauren Taslitz is a lyricist-librettist who lives in Chicago, IL and NewYork, NY. Writing credits include: Regretting Almost Everything (BarringtonStage and Feinstein's/54 Below), You Gave Me A Sheep (National Asian ArtistsProject), A Statue of Stature (Prospect Theatre Company) Join the Club (TheEvanston Arts Center and The Skokie Theatre), and In My Book (Coastal CarolinaUniversity). Lauren has a number of musicals in development, including: Bak Chang (Commission, The 5thAvenue Theatre, Seattle), After They've Gone, Forthe Birds, The Quantification of Relative Human Insignificance (Finalist, Sigworks2016),and the untitled Tree Project (Michigan State University, upcoming). Lauren was recently named a 2020 MacDowell Colony Fellow. Her work withcomposer Danny Ursetti will be featured in the Broadway's Future Songbookseries at Lincoln Center in April, 2020.

Lauren has participated in residencies at Goodspeed Musicals, The CatwalkInstitute, Barrington Stage Company, The 5th Ave Theatre in Seattle, andCoastal Carolina University. Her work has been performed at Joe's Pub,Lincoln Center, Barrington Stage Company, NYTB and various othervenues in New York and Chicago. She has an MFA from NYU Tisch, a JD from Harvard Law School, a BA from Princeton University and a certificate of completion from The Second City Writing Program.

She is a member of The Dramatist's Guild, ASCAP, The Women andTrans Roundtable at The Musical Theatre Factory, Fractured Atlas andHomeBrewed Writers Society.

After two sold out editions, this third edition of Women of the Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate female musical theatre writers!It's an evening celebrating female musical theater writers that you'll never forget. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Featuring the music of Sami Horneff and Amanda D'Archangelis, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Christine Rosenblatt, Murphy Smith, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Kristen Lee Rosenfeld, and more!

With performances by: Tyla Collier (Sistas The Musical), Jordan Eagle (performer), Kendra Lynn Lucas (Sistas The Musical), Bélen Moyano (Assitants The Musical), Jamen Nanthakumar (Diana - La Jolla Playhouse), Christine Rosenblatt, Murphy Smith (Love in Hate Nation), Stephanie Turci (Sunday Gravy Music), Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked Nat'l Tour).

Stay tuned for additional casting announcements!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces. Kristen Lee Rosenfeld music directs.

Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, March 14th at 9:30 PM. There is a $25-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





