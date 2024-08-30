The West Bank Cafe to Honor Joan Rivers on the 10th Anniversary of her Passing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West Bank Cafe will honor comedy legend Joan Rivers on the 10th anniversary of her passing. A special toast, a few shared memories, and a moment of silence will take place on Wednesday, September 4th at 6:00 PM to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing comedian, who called the Laurie Beechman Theatre her home during her final years.

Joan Rivers, a pioneer for women in comedy and a beloved figure in entertainment, performed over 300 sets at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. It was here that she fearlessly tested new material and connected with fans in an intimate setting. The venue was not just a stage for Rivers; it was a second home. Remarkably, Joan delivered her final performance at the Laurie Beechman Theatre the night before her untimely passing, solidifying the venue's place as a significant chapter in her storied career.

West Bank Café owner Steve Olsen remembers Joan, “I miss Joan Rivers every day. She came in to do 1 show in our Beechman Theatre and upon leaving our stage she said, ‘This is the room I’ve been searching for my whole life! How’s the food?’ to which I replied, ‘The food’s good’. ‘Let’s eat!’ she said”. Joan went on to perform over 300 shows over the next 5. Forever grateful to have known her and for her great American gift.”

This commemorative event is being spearheaded by West Bank owner Steve Olsen and Broadway producer Tom D’Angora, a passionate advocate for Joan Rivers' legacy and a driving force behind the successful petition to have the lights of Broadway dimmed in Joan’s honor after the Broadway League initially declined to do so.

D'Angora, along with Michael D’Angora, composer Joe Iconis, and actor Tim Guinee, are currently committed to saving the famed venue from closure. The venue, which has been a cherished part of the Theatre District for 46 years, had recently announced to be closing its doors in August. To prevent this, the team has launched an active fundraising campaign and devising a revitalization plan. Their revitalization plan aims to ensure that this iconic space not only survives, but thrives, and continues to be a nurturing ground for comedy, cabaret, and theatrical talent.

The special toast and moment of silence on September 4th will be open to the public, offering friends, fans, and admirers an opportunity to pay their respects to a woman who paved the way for countless performers with her groundbreaking humor and tenacity.

The West Bank Café is located at 407 W 42nd St (off of 9th Ave). The toast will be held at 6:00 pm and is open, for free, to the public.

