The Virtual Performers Presents A NIGHT OF STANDARDS

The Virtual Performers will be premiering "A Night of Standards" on Friday, March 19th & Saturday, March 20th, 2021 at 7pm EST. This is a FREE virtual event, no tickets are required!

"A Night of Standards" will feature a cast of 38 performers from around the world. Tune in to watch as an extremely talented cast performs songs from brilliant composers and artists such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, and more!

To watch The Virtual Performers "A Night of Standards" please visit their YouTube channel (The Virtual Performers)

The Virtual Performers Artistic Team: Danielle Russell (Founder & Artistic Director), Jillian Russell (Associate Director), Josh Rosenzweig (Casting), and Kolter Yagual-Rolston (Casting). The cast includes: Addison Finley, Adriella Goncalves, Amanda Lund, Angela LaRose, Ava Gray, Brendon Gallagher, Brittany Gilmore, Christine Valença, Christopher Kranenburg, Clara Navarro, Cooper Bartlett, Eliana June Gamble, Ella Lombardi, Hannah Danielowski, Jaclyn Janowski, Jordan Greenberg, Katie Abt, Katie Tillery, Kayla Anjali, Kenna Wells, Kevin Wood, Kourtney Slowik, Lena Marano, Leonid Lawrence, Lindsey Clark, Logan Marber, Lucy Spiegel, Mabel Weismann, Marie-Claire Giraud, Melisa Blanco, Naomi Voigt, Nola Linder, Nora Yates, Olivia Stettler, Samson Edgell, Shana Laski, Valerie Hudson, Yeremiya Wright.