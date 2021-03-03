Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The Virtual Performers Presents A NIGHT OF STANDARDS

Tune in to watch the cast perform songs from composers and artists such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and more!

Mar. 3, 2021  

The Virtual Performers Presents A NIGHT OF STANDARDS

The Virtual Performers will be premiering "A Night of Standards" on Friday, March 19th & Saturday, March 20th, 2021 at 7pm EST. This is a FREE virtual event, no tickets are required!

"A Night of Standards" will feature a cast of 38 performers from around the world. Tune in to watch as an extremely talented cast performs songs from brilliant composers and artists such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, and more!

To watch The Virtual Performers "A Night of Standards" please visit their YouTube channel (The Virtual Performers)

The Virtual Performers Artistic Team: Danielle Russell (Founder & Artistic Director), Jillian Russell (Associate Director), Josh Rosenzweig (Casting), and Kolter Yagual-Rolston (Casting). The cast includes: Addison Finley, Adriella Goncalves, Amanda Lund, Angela LaRose, Ava Gray, Brendon Gallagher, Brittany Gilmore, Christine Valença, Christopher Kranenburg, Clara Navarro, Cooper Bartlett, Eliana June Gamble, Ella Lombardi, Hannah Danielowski, Jaclyn Janowski, Jordan Greenberg, Katie Abt, Katie Tillery, Kayla Anjali, Kenna Wells, Kevin Wood, Kourtney Slowik, Lena Marano, Leonid Lawrence, Lindsey Clark, Logan Marber, Lucy Spiegel, Mabel Weismann, Marie-Claire Giraud, Melisa Blanco, Naomi Voigt, Nola Linder, Nora Yates, Olivia Stettler, Samson Edgell, Shana Laski, Valerie Hudson, Yeremiya Wright.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
Mary Testa
Mary Testa

Related Articles
Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Upcoming Community Gatherings Featuring Producers, L Photo

Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Upcoming Community Gatherings Featuring Producers, Literary Agents and More

IASNY Presents Saviana Stanescus BEE TRAPPED INSIDE THE WINDOW on Demand Photo

IASNY Presents Saviana Stanescu's BEE TRAPPED INSIDE THE WINDOW on Demand

First Stage Announces 27th Annual Make Believe Ball Photo

First Stage Announces 27th Annual Make Believe Ball

Online Fab Four Master Class Launches 3-Part Series On THE WHITE ALBUM Photo

Online Fab Four Master Class Launches 3-Part Series On THE WHITE ALBUM


More Hot Stories For You

  • Why Not Theatre's RISER Expands To Edmonton
  • The Chekhov Collective Presents FROM A DISTANCE
  • Eric McCormack, Will Swenson and More to Star in a Virtual Benefit Reading of WIL
  • Drayton Entertainment Launches Ultimate 50/50 Draw Provincewide