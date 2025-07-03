The Green Room 42 To Present SIDEKICK TURNS 6

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Part Eras Tour, Part 6-Year-Old's Birthday. The Sidekick Troupe is celebrating six years of parody and pastiche in this One Night Only concert event. Join them on July 19th and 9:30pm as they take you on a journey through the productions of Sidekick's past. Tickets will be available for both live and virtual viewing.

The Sidekick Troupe is an NYC-based production company committed to the three Cs: Comedy, Camaraderie, and Collaboration. Their humble beginnings began in 2019 when a group of college students and recent graduates performed Birds and Bats, a Batman parody musical that now has over 14k+ views on Youtube. Since then, they've hosted a Zoom Play Festival, released a holiday album, workshopped new musicals (Project Library), participated in New York Theater Festival with two Barbie movie adaptations (Princess and the Pauper, Les Femmes Mousquetaires (Winner: Most Creative Production 2025 Winterfest), won the 2023 Short Play Festival Boo Fest! with Escape from Margaritaville, and most recently completed a sold out run of The Girl From Nothing, a parody of YA Dystopian novels and films.

The evening is directed by Sidekick co-founder Maeve Kelley Baker, music directed by co-founder Brett Miller with board member Andrew Caira. Rounding out the cast are board members, Emily "Lee" Simes, Hannah Herbert-Hunt, Lexi Houghton and troupe members, Fara Faidzan, Catherine Luckenbach, Yordy Rosso, and performances by Abi Charbonneau, Aaron Clark Burstein, and Kirstin Wolf.

Ticket Links:

In Person: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/8gQrWSRQdj8E846NQEKe/1752975000000?event_id=nyUjjgDYQOHq1VEjzt5s

Livestream: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/lxkR8Cqdkf9raqB554dY/1752975000000?event_id=sIARjkcM1zuf65SdlhZe

"THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42"