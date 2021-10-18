The Schlep Sisters and Thirsty Girl to Present The 15th Annual MENORAH HORAH!

They thought they only had enough stripping Jews for a single night... Instead, the candles kept burning on The Schlep Sisters Menorah Horah for another 15 years!

Sadly, the oil has almost run out for these Holiday Hebrew Hotties... happily, they've got enough to heat up Hannukah one last time!

It's the ultimate Menorah Horah, and it's going to blaze with the fire of a thousand years.

So drop that dreidel, hold on to your latkes, and join the Schlep Sisters for THE 15th ANNUAL (and final) MENORAH HORAH! Come celebrate Hanukkah with them one more time, in one special evening of music, laughs, latkes and burlesque.

The world-class Schlep Sisters - Minnie Tonka and Darlinda Just Darlinda - are joined by premier burlesque stars Zoe Ziegfeld, Tallulah Talons Allegra Meshuggah, Rara Darling, Madame Brassiere, Rita N Wink and Jonny Porkpie, with Hosts Fancy Feast & Bastard Keith to keep you laughing until your candles burn out!

Plus DJ Momotaro!

All that fun, for just a little gelt.

Whether you're a yeshiva bocher, an honorary Jew, or a bacon-loving while heeb, THE 15th ANNUAL MENORAH HORAH will titillate and inspire your holiday spirit.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

VIP seated $50 adv, $55 at the door

GA seated $30 adv, $35 at the door

SRO $20 adv, $25 at the door

Doors: 6:30pm

Show: 7:30pm

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker Street

NYC, 10012

www.lpr.com