The Satin Dollz to Have New York City Residency at USA Brooklyn Delicatessen Starting This Week

Show time is at 8:30 pm Fridays and Saturdays, September 29th through October 14th.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

The Satin Dollz to Have New York City Residency at USA Brooklyn Delicatessen Starting This Week

The Fireman Group and the USA Brooklyn Deli in Times Square have announced the New York City residency of the world-renowned The Satin Dollz. Shows will take place at New York's newest delicatessen, USA Brooklyn Deli located right in the heart of Times Square at 211 West 43rd Street (between Broadway and 8th Avenues.  Show time is at 8:30 pm Fridays and Saturdays, September 29th through October 14th.

The Satin Dollz began in 2005 and performers from all over the world were brought together on one stage to deliver entertainment reminiscent of the WWII USO Camp Shows.  Since then, these super performers with sizzle and sass  have delighted audiences young and old, stateside, and overseas, with their blended vocal harmonies, high energy tap dancing, sparkling charisma and stunning beauty wrapped up in a retro bow. In 2020, The Satin Dollz unveiled their debut album, “Pin Up Revolution”, showcasing the vocal talents of their members from the United States and England. The evening will be filled with the timeless classics of the 1940's and 50's. in two sets every evening with intermissions in between.  After the show, you'll have the opportunity to meet The Dollz and capture photo moments with them.

Reservations can be made through Open Table-The Brooklyn Delicatessen Times Square.  There will be a $20 entertainment charge added to guest's checks.




