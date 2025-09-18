The New York Singing Teachers Association to Host BROADWAY 16/32 BAR WORKSHOP This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Singing Teachers Association (NYSTA) will host its Fall Workshop, the Broadway 16/32 Bar Workshop, on Sunday, October 5, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. at the National Opera Center (330 Seventh Avenue, 7th Floor Rehearsal Hall, New York, NY).

The workshop will be led by Aaron Sanko, CEO and Partner of UIA Talent Agency, and Erin Dilly, Broadway and television veteran, adjunct faculty member at Pace University and Manhattan School of Music, and founder of Living Studio NYC. Together, Sanko and Dilly will provide performers with valuable tools and insight to refine their audition skills.

Ticket Information

Admission is free for NYSTA members and $20 for non-members. Light refreshments will be served following the workshop. For additional details, visit www.nyst.org/live-events.