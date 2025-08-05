“The LGBTQ+ Lifeline: A Fundraiser Cabaret Comes to the Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present “The LGBTQ+ Lifeline: A Fundraiser Cabaret” in support of The Trevor Project on August 6th at 9:30 PM. Join us for an evening of powerful, engaging performances and community solidarity from young queer artists and allies. This special event raises vital funds for The Trevor Project in response to the closure of The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services program in July. Featuring a diverse lineup of talent, the cabaret celebrates resilience, identity, queerness, and preserved lighthearted comedy in a performance that balances activism and entertainment, allowing performers to use their talents to make a positive change. All proceeds from this event will be donated to The Trevor Project. Together, we can help ensure LGBTQ+ youth have the mental health resources they deserve.

“The LGBTQ+ Lifeline: A Fundraiser Cabaret” plays at The Green Room 42 on August 6th. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

After the recent success of “A Gay’s Dream: Broadway’s Leading Ladies with a Genderbent Twist!” At 54 Below in February, Toby Chernesky returns as producer and director for the fourth time at The Green Room 42, with previous works including his solo show in drag “Toast: The Best Cabaret Since Sliced Bread” and “The Music of Steven Universe.” Joining him is music director Chelsea Melnick, returning for her third cabaret at the Green Room 42. Chelsea is known for numerous collaborations with NYU’s Tisch New Theatre on shows like Cabaret and Alice By Heart, as well as the recent Off-Broadway production of Into the Woods with Make Lemonade Productions. Joining them on the creative team for assistive work is Julia Freitas-Gordon, recently having directed Tisch New Theatre’s production of Fun Home in May.

The cast for this fundraiser performance alongside Toby and Chelsea includes Dawson Blackburn, Marykate Cecilia, Emmy Daniels, Mo DeGreen, Mack Farrar, Thomas Higgins, Thomas Horen, Diva LaMarr, Anya Maier, Clare Martin, August Miller, David Postlewate, Alivia Quattrocki, Adam Rawlings, Sophia Rogers, Libby Ronon, Isabella Scolaro, Rachel Schoenecker, Camelia Elías Sierra, and Mitchell Turner.

The Trevor Project does such important work in suicide prevention for queer youth. Please consider donating in addition to or in place of attending this performance if you are unable to. Tickets are available for in-person viewing and livestreaming. In addition, the fundraising page is available on Instagram at https://ig.me/1OlJX5IqiUHQ4d5.