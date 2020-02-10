The Jennifer Pace Quartet is Coming to The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Jennifer Pace is an actress and singer who has performed in numerous theatres and clubs throughout the USA and abroad.

She has been a regular performer in the cabaret/piano bar scene weekly in New York City for many years in such esteemed venues as Marie's Crisis, 88's, Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's Piano Bar and Windows on the World. Jennifer has played Pattie in Smokey Joe's Cafe and Vicki in the Full Monty. Most recently, Ms Pace portrayed Ms Bette Midler is an original musical at the Midtown Manhattan Theatre Festival in NYC and received an award for outstanding actress in a musical. Jennifer has also performed and produced many of her own cabaret shows, such as Rosemary Clooney-Tenderly, An evening of Cole Porter and On Holiday: The music of Billie Holiday, just to name a few. Jennifer has also been a featured as performer in Mexico at the Hard Rock Resort as part of Atlantis Events.

A graduate of NYU's Experimental Theatre Wing and a native New Yorker, Ms. Pace comes from a family of professional musicians clarinet great, Sal Pace and has 2 albums of standards recorded with her father, Gary Pace. Jennifer is currently working on a Bette Midler and Barry Manilow cabaret show as well as a new album of the American Songbook.

Space is limited. Reservations a MUST!

Great Dinner menu also available.

407 West 42nd Street, NYC

ORDER TICKETS HERE

The Jennifer Pace Quartet at The Laurie Beechman Theatre NYC February 11th 7PM

Featuring Gary Pace, John Simon, Tom Kirchmer, Gil Chimes, and Warren Vache one set 7PM

$25 /$20 food and beverage minimum.





