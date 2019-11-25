The Hells Kitchenettes Bring CHRISTMAS AT THE LOOSE CABOOSE Back To Times Square

THE HELL'S KITCHENETTES return for the holidays to serve up hot cocoa and wholesome harmonies in the all live singing drag musical THE HELL'S KITCHENETTES - CHRISTMAS AT THE LOOSE CABOOSE. Performances are Thursdays, December 5 & 12 at 7 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street). Tickets are $22 for general admission or $35 for VIP, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com or 212-352-3101. There is also a $20 food/beverage minimum at all performances.

In CHRISTMAS AT THE LOOSE CABOOSE, those three hot dishes THE HELL'S KITCHENETTES -- Mabel Syrup, Pam Cakes, and Bette Griddler -- have just one night to transform the Loose Caboose Diner into the perfect setting for a Christmas spectacular. All of their plans get thrown out the window when a warm front moves up the East Coast bringing with it the hottest Christmas the Big Apple has seen in decades. It'll take the smarts of Bette Griddler, the sweet Canadian disposition of Mabel Syrup, and an extra special Christmas wish from Pam Cakes to turn a not-so-white Christmas into a winter wonderland!

This wacky holiday extravaganza features your favorite holiday tunes in spectacular three-part harmony. Starring Jackie Cox (Mabel Syrup), James Mills (Pam Cakes), and Michael LaMasa (Bette Griddler) with musical arrangements by David Caldwell.

JACKIE COX (Mabel Syrup) is best known to Laurie Beechman audiences as the lovable genie from her hit show I Dream of Jackie and its sequels Jackie' Nightmare and Jackie's Winter Wish; Jackie and Chelsea's High School Reunion (with fellow Glam winner Chelsea Piers); as well as from her numerous collaborations with NYC Drag Star Paige Turner (Paige Turner's Christmas Carol, Make America Gay Again, You Don't Own Me). She initially burst onto the NYC drag scene in 2010 as 1st Runner-Up in the first season of New World Stages "So You Think You Can Drag?" competition and went on to win the 8th and final season as a returning All-Star. She has headlined her own shows off-Broadway in NYC (Jackie Cox: Westward Ho and Just Jackie! at New World Stages) and beyond (Jackie Cox: I had it in me! at the Theatre Out in Orange County, CA, Chelsea Piers: Gypsies at the Crown and Anchor of Provincetown, MA). Television Credits include ABC's "What Would You Do?", Fusion's "Shade: Queens of NYC", and multiple appearances on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live", winning the title of "Real Queen of Beverly Hills" for her impersonation of TV personality and Depends undergarment spokeswoman, Lisa Rinna.

MICHAEL LAMASA (Bette Griddler, author) is a New York-based actor, writer, and wise-guy. Recent New York credits include Dorothy in That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody Off-Broadway at the DR2 Theatre. Regional credits include Singing' in the Rain (Don Lockwood), Forever Plaid (Sparky), Bye Bye Birdie (Albert), as well as the National Tour of Susan Stroman's Bullet's Over Broadway (Assistant Director). As a writer, Michael's political and comedic essays have been published on The Huffington Post and his theatrical work has been seen at LaMaMa in New York and the Arizona Broadway Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Michael's cabaret personality, Dottie Maraschino, recently starred in her own show at The Laurie Beechman Theater as well as A.R.T. in NYC (The Dottie Maraschino Show) directed and choreographed by Tony nominee, Randy Skinner. Michael is also part of the original collaborators and part of the original concept cast of Gotta Getta Girl which premiered as part of the NYMF Developmental Series in 2011. www.michaellamasa.com

James Mills (Pam Cakes) previously appeared alongside Jackie Cox and Paige Turner in Paige Turner's Christmas Carol at the Laurie Beechman Theater. James is a character actor and stage director based in New York City. He is known for "channeling" leading ladies such as Carol Channing, Liza Minnelli, and Ann Miller. As an internationally renowned "patter man," James has performed in all 13 of the surviving Gilbert and Sullivan comic operas either in NYC, on tour across the country, or in Canada and the UK including star turns as the Major General in Pirates of Penzanceand Bunthorne in Patience. In addition to performing, James is on staff as Stage Director at the College Light Opera Company in Falmouth, MA.





