The Green Room 42 to Present Flotilla DeBarge In SONGS AND SASS Next Month

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present a special evening with NYC drag royalty Flotilla DeBarge in her new show “Songs and Sass” on Thursday, August 8 at 7:00 PM. The singer, actor and 2022 Bistro Award winner for “Consummate Drag Artistry” brings her soulful style to the stage in an unforgettable evening of music and comedy. Hilarious and definitely old-school showbiz, Flotilla won't disappoint, so grab your tickets and Experience the Flo! In a recent review, the Bistro Awards raved: “Flotilla has it all. An outrageous, hilarious obscene musical delight that leaves her audiences laughing with glee, stunned with shock of recognition and excited by brilliant observations.” The show features music director John Bronston on piano, Drew Bastian on drums, and Ian Jesse on bass. A livestream option is available.

Flotilla DeBarge has appeared in the feature films To Wong Foo…, Flawless, and Marci X. She has been seen on television's “Law & Order,” a featured role on HBO's Angels in America, directed by Mike Nichols, and a stint on Broadway in The Three Penny Opera. According to Michael Musto, “Flotilla is a great singer and comic who takes her audiences on a fabulously fun journey.” Charles Busch called her “outrageous, over the top and blisteringly intelligent.” You can also follow her antics on Instagram @flotilladebarge

Flotilla DeBarge will perform “Songs and Sass” on Thursday, August 8 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by The New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

