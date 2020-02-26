The Green Room 42 Presents Poetry/Cabaret: RENEWED!

In this "variety salon," a multi-genre evening of emotional whiplash, the coffeehouse meets the cabaret as "Poetry/Cabaret" (Time Out NY-recommended) once again brings together poets and performers in a fast-paced night of stimulating variations on a theme. The fourth episode of the season, "RENEWED!", celebrates awakening, emerging, longing and surviving-all in the spirit of entering springtime. Host Thomas March's topical monologue will cover adolescent drunkenness, thwarted lust, and the profound indignities of the woods. The show will feature poetry from Jee Leong Koh & Katherine Barrett Swett, reading from their new collections; music from Carela & Mark Aaron James; and comedy from Whitney Chanel Clark & Jaye McBride. Musical Director Drew Wutke will be on keys.

Tickets are available online at:

https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/wF1AyWbFqgeANlJB5KAn/1586041200000

Tickets can also be purchased at the box office prior to show time.

Thomas March, host and curator of "Poetry/Cabaret," is a poet, performer, and essayist. Aftermath, his first poetry collection, was selected by Joan Larkin for The Word Works Hilary Tham Capital Collection and appeared in April 2018. His poetry has appeared in Adroit, Bellevue Literary Review, The Good Men Project, OUT, and Pleiades, among others. His reviews and essays have appeared in The Believer, The Huffington Post, and New Letters. With painter Valerie Mendelson, he is the co-creator of A Good Mixer, a textual-visual hybrid project based on a 1933 bartender's guide of the same name. A past recipient of the Norma Millay Ellis Fellowship in Poetry, from the Millay Colony for the Arts, he has also received an Artist/Writer grant from The Vermont Studio Center. In recent years, he has written and performed monologues at a number of venues in New York City, including Ars Nova, Club Cumming, The Duplex, The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub, The Peoples Improv Theater, Sid Gold's Request Room, and The Tank.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You