The Broadway Beat Announces October Edition Of Live Show ACT THREE At AsylumNYC

Theatre satire site The Broadway Beat - known as "Satirical Broadway News for Real Broadway Newsies" - is set to perform the latest iteration of their live show, Act Three, on Monday October 18th, 7:30pm at Asylum NYC.

A month before each show, the site hosts a poll where readers can choose between two musicals. The site's senior writers - editor-in-chief Zach Raffio, deputy editor HaleyJane Rose, and writer Edward Precht, with music arranger Jake Rose - then have a month to write, compose, cast, and rehearse the "third act" of that musical. The October Act Three brings you the third act of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's classic Little Shop of Horrors.

"It's going to be so stupid," notes The Broadway Beat, in a prepared statement. "You should really come. It's gonna be so, so stupid."

In addition to Raffio, Rose, and Precht, this month's cast includes Katie Johantgen (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical); Tora Alexander (NBC's RISE); Jasmine Michelle Smith (Dog Man: The Musical); Jordan Pesci (THE OFFICE! A Musical Parody); Amelia Lang-Wallace (Manhattan Repertory Theatre); Kim Onah (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical national tour). The show will feature an opening set by TikTok sensation Kyle Gordon (@kylegordinisgreat), with more guests TBA.

Tickets are on sale now via asylumnyc.com. Follow The Broadway Beat and keep up to date on their latest writing and live shows at thebroadwaybeat.com.