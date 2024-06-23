The Boy Band Project Set To Sing Live and Strip For BROADWAY BARES 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York City-based contemporary boy band cover group The Boy Band Project will sing "Everybody" by The Backstreet Boys LIVE in the finale of Broadway Bares 2024: Hit The Strip.

Broadway Bares 2024: Hit The Strip will be held at 9:30 pm and midnight on Sunday, June 23 at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York City.

The group is also raising money for Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS via their Strip-a-thon page here: https://donate.broadwaycares.org/fundraiser/5531408

ABOUT THE BOY BAND PROJECT

The Boy Band Project, transports you back to a time when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture and TRL was appointment television. Delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. Even if you've never demolished a Trapper Keeper notebook with pictures of your favorite boy bander, this show will make you party like it's 1999 before you can say Bye, Bye, Bye.

The boys re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-town, BoyzIIMen, Jonas Brothers and more. This musical thrill-fest features a group of boys direct from Broadway's Wicked, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, The Book of Mormon, Altar Boyz, and Rock of Ages.

They were seen in 2019 opening for US Pop star Todrick Hall on his “Haus Party Tour”, and featured on the US Television show ”Good Morning America,” They've headlined residencies in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, The Green Room 42 (NYC), Chelsea Table and Stage (NYC), and City Winery in New York City. Other notable performances include: Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruises, Holland America Cruiseline, Princess Cruises, Atlantis Cruises, Washington DC Pride, Rehoboth Beach, The Playstation Theatre, Palm Springs, Iridium, The O2 Academy (London, UK), The Bourbon Room (Hollywood, CA), Wheeler Opera House (Aspen), The Crest Theatre (Delray Beach, FL), and Parker Arts Center (Denver)

The Boy Band Project started a popular weekly event in New York City called ‘Boy Band Brunch' that garnered them the 2019 Broadway World Award for “Best Group”.

They received an astounding 8 nominations for the 2020 Broadway World Awards and won Best Original Song for their Holiday Hit Jingle My Bells and Best Ensemble Soloist, Chris Messina.

Boy Band Brunch with The Boy Band Project currently has a monthly residency at City Winery NYC.

ABOUT BCEFA

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS raises money to help provide lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, health care, counseling, emergency financial assistance and so much more to those in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., living with HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses.

Broadway Cares also is the single largest financial supporter of the essential social service programs of the Entertainment Community Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative.

ABOUT BROADWAY BARES

The first Broadway Bares was presented in 1992 by Jerry Mitchell and the company of The Will Rogers Follies at Splash bar. Eight dancers "in rotation" on the bar raised more than $8,000. Since then, the event has continuously performed to sell-out crowds in some of Manhattan's largest clubs.

Broadway Bares 2024: Hit The Strip

9:30 pm and midnight on Sunday, June 23

Hammerstein Ballroom, New York City

The seduction and spectacle of Las Vegas touches down in the Big Apple when Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, this year's electrifying edition of the annual and highly anticipated striptease spectacular, makes its delightfully debaucherous debut.

All bets are off when more than 150 of NYC's most dazzling dancers erupt into full-out, larger-than-life burlesque production numbers on Sunday, June 23, at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Pleasure seekers who Hit the Strip will be immersed in a Las Vegas-inspired world of luxury, largess and liberation. Amid an out-of-this-world wonderland of captivating characters and sensationally sexy striptease, there's no better way to launch into NYC Pride Week.

Tickets for BroadwayBares (#BroadwayBares) start at $75. VIP tickets feature unlimited specialty cocktails and reserved seating. The always popular “Stripper Spectacular” package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show and an invitation to a private cocktail party with special guests at the home of Broadway Bares' Tony Award-winning creator and executive producer Jerry Mitchell. The “Barest Insider Experience” includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight performance, a pre-show cocktail party and access to the final “undressed” rehearsal the evening of the show.

For tickets to Broadway Bares, click here: https://broadwaycares.org/pre-event/broadway-bares-2024/

To visit The Boy Band Project website, click here: www.theboybandproject.net

To visit The Boy Band Project Strip-a-thon page, click here: https://donate.broadwaycares.org/fundraiser/5531408

Comments