The American Opera Project to Present THE AOP MIXTAPE #1 at Joe's Pub

On Thursday, April 14th at 7pm ET, The American Opera Project will push play on The AOP Mixtape #1: No More!, the first concert in its new annual series The AOP Mixtape - a live, handwritten love letter of music featuring world premiere songs from contemporary operas and music theater. The 90-minute event will be held at New York City's iconic cabaret Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003), performed by luminaries of the downtown opera and music theater scene, and hosted by John C. Hume (Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room). The AOP Mixtape #1: No More! features an irreverent playlist of songs compiled for people who have had enough and are not going to take it any more. Tickets to the event are available for $20 along with a 2 drink or $12 food minimum, via https://www.aopopera.org/aopmixtape2022. Doors open at 6pm. Stay at home viewers can watch the livestream for free at www.youtube.com/joespubny

SIDE A of the event will feature songs by Clint Borzoni & John de los Santos (The Christmas Spider); Stephanie Chou (Comfort Girl); Rima Fand & Karen Fisher (Precipice); Ellis Ludwig-Leone & Karen Russell (The Night Falls); Joseph Rubinstein & Jason Kim (House of Legendary); Kirsten Volness, Kate Holland & Susan Werbe (Letters That You Will Not Get). SIDE B will feature excerpts from the revolutionary new opera, Eat the Document by John Glover & Kelley Rourke. Based on the novel by Dana Spiotta, Eat the Document is a story of activism, sacrifice, and the cost of living a secret.

The selections will be performed by longtime collaborators of AOP, Justine Aronson (Los Angeles Philharmonic); Gelsey Bell (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Original Broadway Cast); Aaron Casey (HBO's YoungArts Masterclass); Angel Desai (Company, Tony-Award winning Broadway revival); Andrea Jones-Sojola (Porgy and Bess, Broadway Revival); Amy Justman (Carnegie Hall); Caitlin McKechney (New York City Opera); David Merino (Rent, 20th Anniversary National Tour); Kyle Pfortmiller (Metropolitan Opera); Paul Pinto (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Original Broadway Cast); Daisy Press (House of Yes, Principal Vocalist); Tim Russell (Ivoryton Playhouse); Alice Tolan-Mee (La MaMa); and Jonathan Woody (Los Angeles Opera), and backed by Mila Henry, piano (Dutch National Opera); Rachel Shapiro, violin (Wigmore Hall); Jessica Meyer, viola (Symphony Space); Andrew Yee, cello (Metropolitan Museum of Art); among others.

For more information, or to reserve your ticket, visit https://www.aopopera.org/aopmixtape2022.