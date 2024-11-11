Tenor Amine Hachem to Play Holiday Special at 54 Below in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will soon present tenor Amine Hachem in his 2024 Holiday Special, Around The World Part II, on Tuesday, December 10th at 7:00pm. This performance is a unique opportunity to hop on a musical time machine and travel through the rich and diverse landscapes of global music.

Begin your journey in the vibrant Americas, from the passionate rhythms of Brazil and Argentina to the lively beats of Mexico and the United States. Then, traverse the enchanting streets of Europe, experiencing the romantic allure of Paris, the timeless magic of Rome and Napoli, and the cultural richness of Germany and Russia. Feel the fiery spirit of Spain as we delve into Andalusian music before transitioning to the soulful sounds of Baladi and Ajami, ultimately transporting you to the heart of the Middle East and North Africa. And to top it all off, enjoy a selection of beloved Christmas hits to kick off the holiday season in style!

Accompanying Amine will be conductor and pianist Brian Holman, leading a dynamic 7-piece band. Equally at home in popular music, Brian has appeared with operatic greats in the United States, Italy, and South Africa, and has enjoyed a lengthy collaboration with Amine worldwide.

Amine Hachem in Around The World Part II plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, December 10 at 7:00pm. There is a $80-$150 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.org/events/amine-hachem-around-the-world-part-ii/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT AMINE HACHEM

Amine Hachem has been celebrated as "one of the tenors today, a tenor who can sing anything." (BroadwayWorld) His impressive career includes performances at world-renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Place Des Arts, MGM Grand Casino, the Bellagio Las Vegas, and many more. He has graced the stages of international fashion shows, appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster Ocean's 8, performed with international orchestras such as the Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra, Kiev Philharmonic Orchestra, and starred in leading roles in acclaimed operas and musicals like La Traviata, Tosca, Carmen, Phantom of the Opera, and Evita. With a repertoire that spans classical opera, musical theatre, and popular music, Amine's performances are nothing short of spectacular.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

Comments