Teal Wicks Joins DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 8 At Feinstein's/54 Below

Teal Wicks will join the cast of DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 8 at 54 Below on August 19th, 9:30pm.

Teal Wicks is a California girl at heart, and a true Broadway leading lady. On Broadway, Teal originated the roles of Lady in The Cher Show, Mary Barrie in Find­ing Neverland and Emma Carew in the revival of Jekyll & Hyde. She made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked after playing the role to critical acclaim in the Los Angeles and San Francisco companies. Teal has created lead roles in various productions Off-Broadway and across the US including The Ballad of Little Jo (Two River Theatre), The Blue Flower (Second Stage/A.R.T.), Piece Of My Heart: the Bert Berns Story (Signature Theatre), Life of the Party (Theatreworks, w/ Andrew Lippa), and Fahrenheit 451 (59E59). Teal has been seen on TV in "NCIS: New Orleans," "Evil," "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Chicago Justice." Teal has brought her unique powerhouse performance to stages worldwide from intimate NYC cabarets to international orchestras and can be heard on various cast recordings. @tealwicks

Produced and created by Megan Minutillo with music direction by Nissa Kahle.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 8 will feature performances by Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, Al Gravina, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed..., Kinky Boots), Katie Lemmen, Morgan Milone, Carissa Navarra, and Mike Wartella (The Wanderer, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), with additional cast to be announced.

DUETS: The Concert Series is the only concert series where Broaway hopefuls are matched with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - people who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in the world of show business. Volume 8 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

