Teal Wicks, Bobby Conte Thornton Set For 'Michael Mott & Friends' PopUp Concert

The Green Room 42 will welcome back critically acclaimed musical theatre composer/ lyricist Michael Mott in a one-night only BroadwayCon pop up concert of his original material. Michael Mott & Friends plays Saturday, January 25th at 9:30 pm.

Guest vocalists include Teal Wicks (Broadway's The Cher Show, Finding Neverland), Bobby Conte Thornton (Broadway's A Bronx Tale), Catherine Charlebois (Broadway's Wicked), Anne Fraser Thomas (Hercules, How The Grinch Stole Christmas) and Lindsay Rider (FOX's "American Idol:). Mott and friends will showcase the songwriter's latest material as well as fan favorites from his studio albums and original musicals. This is a night of lush melodies, feel-good pop and anthemic soul songs by one of this generation's best and most diverse singer/ songwriters.

Michael Mott & Friends plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue, inside Yotel, 4th floor) on Saturday, January 25 at 9:30 pm. Tickets start at $15 with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at TheGreenRoom42.com.





