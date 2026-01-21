Taylor Iman Jones, Ryan McCartan, Liisi LaFontaine to Star in BROADWAY SINGS ABBA

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Broadway Sings concert series will continue with Broadway Sings ABBA, featuring performances by Broadway actors Taylor Iman Jones, Ryan McCartan, and Liisi LaFontaine. The concert will take place at The Cutting Room and will present newly arranged versions of songs by ABBA, performed with a 14-piece orchestra.

Additional performers will include Emily Alvarado, Courtney Bassett, Kelly McIntyre, Corey Mach, and Terrence Williams Jr., with featured background vocalists Meg Dwinell, D’Nasya Jordan, and Arnold Harper II. The program will feature new arrangements of songs such as “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Waterloo.”

The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes, with music direction by Ben Moss. The concert is produced and directed by Corey Mach.

Performances will be held on January 24 at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at The Cutting Room, located at 44 East 32nd Street in Manhattan. Tickets range from $29 to $54, plus a booking fee. All seating sections are first come, first served, with guaranteed seating for patrons in the Premiere Suite. The event is open to all ages, and casting is subject to change.

Broadway Sings is an ongoing concert series that presents Broadway performers in themed tribute concerts honoring popular music artists and genres. Additional upcoming concerts in the series will feature music associated with Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac, Sabrina Carpenter, and K-Pop Demon Hunters.