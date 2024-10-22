Taylor Iman Jones, Eleri Ward & More to Star in Mikayla Petrilla's SEASON OF THE WITCH at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



4 BELOW will present SEASON OF THE WITCH on Monday October 30th at 9:30pm. The show is hosted by Mikayla Petrilla and Victoria Bost and features the talents of Taylor Iman Jones, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Eleri Ward, Amy Jo Jackson, Sarah Steele, Robert Peterpaul, Rebbekah Vega Romero, and Hannah Beatt.

This October, immerse yourself in an enchanting night of music at 54 Below with Season of the Witch, featuring Mikayla Petrilla (“SNL”) and Victoria Bost (South Pacific national tour) alongside a stellar lineup of Broadway performers. Join us for a tribute to the iconic “witchy women” of rock and roll, celebrating the spellbinding sounds of legendary artists who have bewitched audiences for decades.

Experience the haunting melodies and powerful anthems of Stevie Nicks, Dusty Springfield, Kate Bush, Florence Welch, Chappell Roan, Peggy Lee, Nancy Sinatra, Nelly Furtado, Disney’s “Agatha All Along,” and more. Each performance will transport you to a world of magic and mystery, where the ethereal and the extraordinary collide.

The evening will be hosted by Mikayla Petrilla (Sleep No More, “Saturday Night Live,” Lincoln Center, NYMF) and Victoria Bost (South Pacific natl tour, American in Paris natl tour) and features the talents of Broadway stars Taylor Iman Jones (SIX, Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day, Hamilton), Jasmine Amy Rogers (Betty Boop in BOOP!, Gretchen Weiners in MEAN GIRLS), Eleri Ward (Jordan Baker in GATSBY at ART, Only Gold), Sarah Steele (The Humans, The Good Fight) Amy Jo Jackson (DICKS: The Musical, Company XIV), Robert Peterpaul (Art of Kindness), Rebbekah Vega Romero (Show Boat), Hannah Beatt. The band is led by Adam Dorfman with John Adam on guitar, Henry Cyranka on bass, and Sarah Gooch on drums. The show is produced by John Adam, Victoria Bost, Mikayla Petrilla and Robert Peterpaul, and stage managed by Sarah Hooper.

54 Below Presents: SEASON OF THE WITCH plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday October 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https:/www./54below.org/events/season-of-the-witch/ Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

