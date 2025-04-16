Carrie St. Louis and Hannah Elless Will Lead THE SONGS OF ZACH SPOUND at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present “The Songs Of Zach Spound.” Join in as award-winning rock composer Zach Spound returns to 54 Below with a concert of world premieres, as well as songs from Leap (NMI/Disney New Voices Award), and In This Body (Eugene O'Neill NMTC semifinalist), With songs ranging from alt rock to funk to heavy metal, and characters from a giant cockroach composer living beneath the Vienna Opera House to an anthropomorphic rock band made up of human organs, don't miss this one-of-a-kind concert from one of musical theatre's most daring writers, performed by an all-star cast of Broadway talent!

Featuring Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), Jo Brook, Mike Cefalo (New York New York), Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Knoxville), Clarissa Marie Ligon, Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots), Brooke Singer, and Michael Williams (Titanique). Joined by Jared Decker on drums, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and Elmo Zapp on bass. Directed by Rebecca Kenigsberg.

The Songs Of Zach Spound plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 6, 2025, 9:30pm. Cover charges are $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees) - $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees.) Premiums are $62.50 (includes $7.50 in fees) - $84.50 (includes $9.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Comments