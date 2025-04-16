MOM'S NIGHT OUT Will Perform Summer Show at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show will play at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm. Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.

Stay tuned for cast and creative announcements, and follow @momsnightoutconcert on Instagram for behind-the-scenes fun and additional updates.

"Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" plays at The Green Room 42 on July 27th, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $25, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Comments