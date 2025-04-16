News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MOM'S NIGHT OUT Will Perform Summer Show at The Green Room 42

The performance is on July 27th, 2025 at 7pm.

By: Apr. 16, 2025
MOM'S NIGHT OUT Will Perform Summer Show at The Green Room 42 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show will play at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm. Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.

Stay tuned for cast and creative announcements, and follow @momsnightoutconcert on Instagram for behind-the-scenes fun and additional updates.

"Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series"  plays at The Green Room 42 on July 27th, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $25, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos